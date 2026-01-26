Reduced speed limit remains in place on major roadways; vehicle restrictions lifted, PennDOT says

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted the temporary restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on several roadways in southwestern Pennsylvania, but speed limits remain reduced.
The restrictions were put in place for the major winter storm. No commercial vehicles were allowed on the impacted roads.
PennDOT said speed limits will remain reduced to 45 miles per hour on the following roadways:
Allegheny County
- Interstates 79, 279 (Parkway North), 376 (Parkways East and West), and 579
- Route 28
- Route 65
Beaver County
- Interstate 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway)
- Route 65
Lawrence County
- Interstate 79
- Interstate 376
On the roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.
Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
