Reduced speed limit remains in place on major roadways; vehicle restrictions lifted, PennDOT says

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted the temporary restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on several roadways in southwestern Pennsylvania, but speed limits remain reduced.

The restrictions were put in place for the major winter storm. No commercial vehicles were allowed on the impacted roads.

PennDOT said speed limits will remain reduced to 45 miles per hour on the following roadways:

Allegheny County

Interstates 79, 279 (Parkway North), 376 (Parkways East and West), and 579

Route 28

Route 65

Beaver County

Interstate 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway)

Route 65

Lawrence County

Interstate 79

Interstate 376

On the roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

