Reed Smith opens Boston office with focus on finance and private equity

PITTSBURGH — Reed Smith celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day by opening a Boston office, its 34th location worldwide and 21st in the U.S. The new site initially employs 12, half of whom are partners, and Reed Smith expects to add more attorneys in the coming weeks.

It marks the first new office of 2026 for Pittsburgh’s largest law firm, or fourth in 14 months. Last year, Reed Smith planted its flag in Atlanta, Denver and Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aligning with its strategic plan to accelerate growth in its private equity, M&A, finance and fund formation practices.

“Our Boston opening is a direct response to our clients, who want us closer to their business and in the places where they are investing and growing,” Casey Ryan, Reed Smith’s global managing partner, said in a prepared statement. “Boston is a premier market for private equity, finance, banking and life sciences, and our expansion reflects our commitment to these practices and industries.”

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