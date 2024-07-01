Reggae at Riverview festival returns for 4th year

The Reggae at Riverview Festival returns for its fourth year.

Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3, the event will be a celebration of music, culture and community set against the scenic backdrop of Riverview Park.

Free and open to the public, attendees are invited to immerse themselves in the sounds of live reggae bands and local DJs, enjoy hand-crafted food and browse vendor offerings.

The festival, held at the Valley Refuge Shelter, is organized by the Friends of Riverview Park, the Northside Leadership Conference and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

“We are excited to be part of the reimagining and rejuvenation of Riverview Park,” said Erin Tobin, assistant director of Community Engagement at the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. “Reggae at Riverview is not just a music festival; it’s a celebration of community, culture, and this vibrant greenspace. We invite everyone to come for a hike, stay for the music, and experience the unity and joy that reggae music brings.”

For more information, visit Instagram.com/reggae_at_riverview.

