Human remains found inside car pulled from Allegheny River

SPRINGDALE BOROUGH, Pa. — Human remains were found inside a car in the Allegheny River in Springdale Borough, police said.

Crews with the Murrysville Medic One dive team found the sedan underwater just before noon Sunday. The crews were completing training when the car was found.

The remains were taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

