Woman hit by a car in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — A woman was hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Fifth and Wilkins avenues, near Squirrel Hill North, around 9:45 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a woman in her early 20s on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and gave officers information.

The investigation is ongoing.

