8 flights diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport due to severe weather on East Coast

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Eight flights have been diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport because of severe weather on the East Coast.

The flights were originally headed to New York and Philadelphia airports before being diverted on Sunday.

Airport officials confirmed seven of the flights were domestic and one was international, American Airlines flight No. 745 heading to Philadelphia from Denmark.

American Airlines sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“American Airlines flight 745 with service from Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH) to Philadelphia (PHL) diverted to Pittsburgh (PIT) on account of destination weather. The flight landed safely and is scheduled to re-depart at 5:54 p.m. local time. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get them on their way as quickly and safely as possible.”

