Registered sex offender faces new set of charges, accused of recording girl, possessing child porn

PITTSBURGH — A registered sex offender from Pittsburgh is facing a new set of charges.

Police received a CyberTip about child pornography being stored on someone’s online cloud.

Officers said the content included children as young as 9 years old.

Police tracked the IP address to a phone number linked to Joseph Charles Lober, 38, of Pittsburgh, who is a registered sex offender. They said the phone number they had was the same one Lober had on his Megan’s Law registration.

A search warrant allowed police to seize the electronic devices. According to court documents, they found multiple files of videos showing sexual abuse against children under the age of 10 on Lober’s device.

Court documents also state police found an inappropriate video they believe Lober filmed of a 9-year-old girl without her consent.

Lober’s Megan’s Law registration was not up to date, police said. It was missing his multiple social media accounts and an email address.

He faces charges of sexual abuse of children, possession of child porn, failure to comply with registration requirements and criminal use of a communication facility.

