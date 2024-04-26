Registration open for Pittsburgh’s Girls Fire Camp

PITTSBURGH — Registration is open for the third annual Girls Fire Camp with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

The week-long camp is for teens ages 14-18 to explore a career as a firefighter.

The camp is held from Aug. 12-16 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2001 Wylie Avenue in the Hill District.

The free camp is open to Pittsburgh residents as well as those who live outside the city.

The deadline to apply is June 12. Thirty cadets will be accepted.

Anyone with questions can call 412-255-2863.

Click here to apply.

