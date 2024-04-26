Local

Registration open for Pittsburgh’s Girls Fire Camp

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

City of Pittsburgh Fire Truck

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Registration is open for the third annual Girls Fire Camp with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

The week-long camp is for teens ages 14-18 to explore a career as a firefighter.

The camp is held from Aug. 12-16 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2001 Wylie Avenue in the Hill District.

The free camp is open to Pittsburgh residents as well as those who live outside the city.

The deadline to apply is June 12. Thirty cadets will be accepted.

Anyone with questions can call 412-255-2863.

Click here to apply.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer
  • Man accused of leading state police on high-speed chase, skipping court date, caught in Florida
  • NFL DRAFT LATEST: Steelers select Troy Fautanu as 20th pick of NFL Draft
  • VIDEO: Banksville neighbors want answers after formerly condemned hotel reopens as apartment building
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read