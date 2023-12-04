Rematch: Penguins Game 24 vs. Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2) play Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second half of a home-and-home series.

The Flyers (12-10-2) won the first game of the set 4-3 in overtime Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins have lost four of six (2-2-2). They sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division and can pull even with the Flyers in points with a regulation win Monday – and the Penguins have a game in hand.

As has been the case in recent weeks, the Penguins’ power play will be under heavy scrutiny. They have gone 10 games without a power-play goal, a drought of 0 for 26. That includes going 0 for 5 Saturday against Philadelphia, plus giving up a shorthanded goal.

Click here to read more from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group