Reminders: How to stay safe, conserve energy during dangerous cold

PITTSBURGH — As dangerously cold temperatures linger in the Pittsburgh region, Duquesne Light Company is offering reminders about safety precautions everyone can take.

DLC officials say preparedness is key to staying safe during the cold. And some ways to get prepared are easy to do, like:

Charging all important electronic devices.

Preparing an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, medication, first-aid supplies, flashlights and other essentials and storing it in a convenient location.

If possible, having an alternate source of heating available, such as a wood-burning stove or fireplace.

The officials say DLC doesn’t expect widespread power outages, but wants people to know what to do if they happen:

Call 911 for any emergency medical issues.

Report it on DLC’s free mobile app or on DuquesneLight.com. Those without internet access can call 888-393-7100.

Avoid any downed power lines, give ample space to lineworkers and stay away from objects or puddles in contact with downed power lines.

Report downed wires or other hazardous situations to DLC’s emergency number at 888-393-7000.

Avoid opening the refrigerator or freezer to help preserve food.

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Avoid using candles or other potential fire hazards.

Keep generators far from buildings. Refrain from operating them in confined spaces, including garages.

Check on elderly and vulnerable family and neighbors who might need additional assistance.

There are also steps people can take to conserve electricity while staying comfortable:

Lower the thermostat by a few degrees, if health permits.

Limit use of major appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers as much as possible.

If running the dishwasher or dryer, make sure it’s a full load.

Cook efficiently by baking several dishes at once. Keep lids on pots so food cooks faster and uses less energy.

When not at home, turn off non-essential lights and appliances.

