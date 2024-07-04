Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department raising money for pond rehabilitation

It has sat next to the Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department in Collier Township for decades: the Rennerdale Duck Pond has been a community staple for as long as many people can remember. But now, firefighters need the community’s help to keep it in operation.

Richard Pealer and his dog, Riley, visit the duck pond regularly, something Pealer has been doing since he was a child.

“I just enjoy it. We walk here all the time,” Pealer said. “We used to ice skate on it and things like that.”

A neighbor donated the pond to the fire department in the 1950s, with the intention for it to be open to the public, welcoming fisherman, families and thousands from all over the region to feed the ducks and enjoy the view. But in recent years, the pond’s condition has deteriorated.

“It’s definitely a struggle over the years to keep it afloat,” said Tom Kovach, president of the Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department is on a mission to fundraise at least $40,000 for pond rehabilitation, which includes building a new waterfall and fountain, fixing the ecosystem, stocking new wildlife and replacing the drainage system. Kovach said the department considered filling it in about a decade ago, but it’s a project that he and many others are passionate about.

“I don’t want it to go obsolete, you know? I want it to stay involved, I want it to stay as part of the community,” Kovach said. “Our community members and residents are very supportive of it.”

You can donate through the online portal at rennerdalevfd.com or in person at the fire department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group