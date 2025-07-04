Reopening of Chili’s Bar & Grill on McKnight Road announced; repairs after 2023 fire almost complete

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The reopening of the Chili’s Bar and Grill on McKnight Road has been announced.

Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber said the restaurant will reopen on July 21 at 9 a.m. It will be accompanied by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and karaoke.

The restaurant was damaged by a fire in April 2023.

Customers are invited to attend the rebuilt and remodeled Chili’s for free.

