Rep. Summer Lee presents $3M check to support affordable housing in Allegheny County

BRADDOCK, Pa. — U.S. Rep. Summer L. Lee presented a $3 million federal investment today to support affordable housing initiatives across Allegheny County.

The check presentation took place on Tuesday at the Avenue Apartments in Braddock.

The funding is provided through the Community Project Funding program, which allows members of Congress to direct federal resources toward specific local priorities. These dollars are intended to help develop and preserve housing for working families while expanding access to safe living environments throughout the region.

Rep. Lee emphasized that the funding is designed to provide stability for various members of the community, including working families and seniors.

“Stable housing means families can plan for the future instead of worrying about the next rent payment, seniors can stay in the communities they helped build and children don’t have to change schools because housing fell through,” Lee said.

She noted that her team worked specifically to ensure resources reached communities like Braddock.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato spoke about the practical application of the $3 million investment, noting it will assist in transitioning residents from temporary shelters into stable homes.

“By acquiring and revitalizing existing apartment buildings, we can respond more quickly to rising rents and homelessness while preserving long-term affordability,” Innamorato said.

She described the investment as a tool to ensure every person in the county has a place to live.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. Austin Davis noted that the region is currently facing a difficult housing market characterized by limited supply. Davis explained that these challenges affect a wide range of residents beyond the unhoused population.

“It’s not just the unhoused population that is struggling with housing — a lot of working-class and middle-class families are struggling too,” Davis said. He called for continued coordination between federal, state and local governments to address affordability.

Since taking office, Lee has delivered more than $2.7 billion in total federal funding to Pennsylvania’s 12th District. These investments have covered a variety of sectors, including infrastructure, affordable transit, clean energy manufacturing and workforce development. Of that total, more than $24.9 million has been secured specifically through the Community Project Funding program.

In addition to the new housing funds, Lee has directed federal dollars to several other community organizations and projects. These include $1.5 million for Tree of Life rebuilding and healing initiatives and $1 million for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Other awards include $1 million for renovations at the Carnegie Library of Homestead and more than $1 million to combat blight and revitalize housing, specifically in North Braddock.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group