Report: Aaron Rodgers played significant role in Steelers trading George Pickens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was a massive distraction on and off the field throughout his three years in Pittsburgh. While talented, the Steelers had enough of the antics. That’s why they traded Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick earlier this offseason.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Steelers wanted to get Pickens out of town before Rodgers’ arrival. The organization thought the two big personalities would not mesh at all.

“Staying with Pittsburgh-related matters, the Steelers moved on from Pickens for a few reasons. His maturity issues were well-known within Pittsburgh’s locker room and front office. So, the Steelers made the evaluation that Pickens and Rodgers probably would not hit it off,” Fowler wrote.

