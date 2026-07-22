Report: Allegheny County paid parental leave bill would cost employers $170M a year

A new report from the Keystone Research Center finds Allegheny County’s proposed paid parental leave law would cost county employers about $170 million a year.

The projected $170 million total cost drops to $112 million after accounting for an estimated $9.2 million in increased workforce participation and $49.7 million in economic activity generated by the leave. That net cost represents 0.14% of the county’s GDP.

“This is less than the cost of workers’ compensation claims ($190.6 million, 0.14% of GDP) or paid vacation time ($1.29 billion, 0.97% of GDP) incurred by Allegheny County employers each year,” according to the study.

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