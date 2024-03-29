Local

Report: Russell Wilson was given no assurances he would start when he signed

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers newly signed quarterback Russell Wilson speaks with reporters in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers on Friday after being cut by the Denver Broncos.

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new quarterback room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields instead of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. It was reported directly after they traded for Fields that Wilson would start or maintain the pole position in the battle. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that at the NFL owner’s meetings on Sunday.

However, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, the Steelers never assured Wilson that he would start before he signed, and he never asked for any, either.

“Wilson didn’t ask for assurances about a starting job, according to a source familiar with the conversations, and the Steelers didn’t give any.

“‘He’s competed all of his life,’” the source said. “‘He’s not afraid of it,’” Pryor wrote.

