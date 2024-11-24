Report: Steelers expected to re-sign Russell Wilson

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to re-sign quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini. Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in March, is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

“The free-agent QB market is lacking, with Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson among the top names — though Wilson is expected to stay with the Steelers and the Vikings could decide to keep Darnold if he’s willing to be a backup,” Russini wrote.

Wilson, who turns 36 on Nov. 29, is 4-1 since entering the starting lineup in Week 7. He has completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,212 yards with seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 98.6. The Steelers offense was clicking on all cylinders in Wilson’s first three game, but they have cooled down in the last two. Wilson has been getting sacked at a high rate and the offense has been abysmal in the red zone.

