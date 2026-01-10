Report: Steelers ‘more than open’ to having Aaron Rodgers return in 2026

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Saturday that the Pittsburgh Steelers are “more than open” to Aaron Rodgers returning to the team in 2026.

The decision is ultimately up to Rodgers, however. Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show in June that he was pretty sure this would be his last year. It’s unclear if that stance has changed for the 42-year-old quarterback.

“[The Steelers] are just hoping to get an answer sooner than later like they did last offseason,” Rapoport said in regards to Rodgers’ future.

Rodgers said last week that he believes he’ll have options if he chooses to play again in 2026.

