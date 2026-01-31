About 20 Point Park University students displaced after pipe bursts at residence hall

PITTSBURGH — Some students at Point Park University are displaced after a pipe burst at a residence hall.

A student shared video with Channel 11 on Saturday showing water inside hallways and dorm rooms at Lawrence Hall.

About 20 students are being housed elsewhere while the damage is assessed and repairs are made, according to a university spokesperson

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

