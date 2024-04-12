Rescue crews save woman trapped inside her vehicle in flood waters along Saw Mill Run Boulevard

PITTSBURGH — A woman was rescued from her vehicle that got stuck in Brookline flood waters Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Saw Mill Run Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Water rescue paramedics deployed their boat to get the woman out of her car.

She was not hurt, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

