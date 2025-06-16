Rescue underway for 2 people trapped in vehicle 40-feet over Pittsburgh hillside

PITTSBURGH — First responders are working to rescue people from a car over a hillside in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

We’ve learned a car is 40 feet over a hillside in the area of Farmhouse Drive and Reservoir Drive.

Two people are trapped inside, but neither is believed to be seriously injured.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group