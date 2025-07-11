Residents call for change after shots fired during rowdy party in Fineview

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of young people descended on Pittsburgh’s Fineview Neighborhood on July 4.

Neighbors say the group started partying on the baseball field but moved to nearby streets. All of it, they say, sparked by a social media post inviting people to the area.

“It was pure chaos,” said Frank Rulli, who was visiting a friend at the time.

“All of a sudden, out of nowhere, ten shots were fired. Me and my neighbor had to duck on the front porch.”

Cell phone video shared with Channel 11 shows just a few seconds of the incident. We can see police lined up and people leaving the area.

The situation was the main topic of discussion at Thursday’s Zone 1 community safety meeting.

Police Commander Shawn Malloy was there. He told attendees that steps can be taken to prevent the problem from getting worse.

“We’ll have a police presence,” he said. “But the community can also pay for one to be there to monitor it.”

“I’m hoping things will change for the better. We cannot let this go on. It’s only going to get bigger,” Rulli said.

Others at the meeting pushed a message of unity, saying this is the time for the community to come together.

The Fineview Citizens Council put out a statement calling the incident “unsanctioned” and “chaotic.”

They have a meeting later this month at the park, with the July 4 issue as the main topic of discussion.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group