Resource officer at local school saves 8-year-old student from choking

NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A local school resource officer is being honored after he saved an 8-year-old student from choking on a plastic bottle cap.

The New Sewickley Police Department said School Resource Officer Richard Jones was notified of a student who was choking in the Freedom Area Elementary School cafeteria on Wednesday.

Jones, who is a resource officer for Freedom Area Middle School, ran to the cafeteria that connects the schools and saw a nurse attempting to administer aid to the student, who was clearly choking and unable to breathe, police said.

Jones performed the Heimlich Maneuver and dislodged a plastic bottle cap which was stuck in the student’s throat. The student was able to breathe again and wasn’t injured in the incident.

“The immediate actions of School Resource Officer Jones clearly prevented a tragedy from taking place,” the New Sewickley Police Department said.

