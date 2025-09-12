Response to limited cellphone access at local school district mostly positive

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — This school year, many Pennsylvania school districts are rolling out new rules when it comes to cellphone use in classrooms. At Bethel Park High School, the policy requires students to place their phones in pouches on the wall during class — and the change is already having an impact.

Senior Joanna Little says it felt unusual at first. “It’s weird… we’re so used to always having our phone in our hand while we are talking,” she said.

Assistant Superintendent Joe Villani says the goal is to help students focus on instruction.

“There is a time and place students need to have access to cellphones,” Villani explained. “One of those times they don’t is when they are supposed to be focused on instructional goals.”

Villani admits the district braced for pushback, but the response has been largely positive.

“While they don’t like having the phones away from them, students have admitted, ‘I’m less distracted, I’m focusing more, [We’re] talking to each other,’” he said.

Students agree.

“I feel like everyone is speaking to each other more. In the past we were talking, but maybe not quite listening,” said Little.

“There’s a lot more conversation. It feels a lot more lively and less everyone just staring at their phones,” added senior Caleb Bush.

Across the country, several states have banned cellphones in schools this year, though Pennsylvania only recommends the change.

AP European history teacher Chelsea Casagranda says she noticed the difference right away.

“I think being able to disconnect from cellphones has allowed everyone to reconnect socially,” she said.

Casagranda says students are more engaged with each other — and with their teachers.

“Students are more engaged in the classroom. It’s not that people don’t want to talk—it’s just when you have another option, the phone in front of you, you choose that.”

Bethel Park middle schoolers are only allowed phones at lunch. At the elementary level, they must stay in lockers all day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group