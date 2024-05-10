Restrictions will be in place for inspection activities on Liberty Avenue ramp to Fort Pitt Bridge

PITTSBURGH — Inspection activities on the Liberty Avenue ramp to the Fort Pitt Bridge will take place Saturday, May 11, weather permitting.

The work will take place from 6 a.m. to noon. Single-lane restrictions will occur in the following locations:

The Liberty Avenue ramp to the Fort Pitt Bridge

The Interstate Connector – southbound I-279 to eastbound I-376

The ramp that carries traffic from westbound I-376 and Commonwealth Place to northbound I-279

Crews from the Markosky Engineering Group will conduct the inspection.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group