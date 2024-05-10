Local

Restrictions will be in place for inspection activities on Liberty Avenue ramp to Fort Pitt Bridge

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI Fort Pitt Bridge Image by Christopher Klein from Pixabay (Image by Christopher Klein from Pixabay)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Inspection activities on the Liberty Avenue ramp to the Fort Pitt Bridge will take place Saturday, May 11, weather permitting.

The work will take place from 6 a.m. to noon. Single-lane restrictions will occur in the following locations:

  • The Liberty Avenue ramp to the Fort Pitt Bridge
  • The Interstate Connector – southbound I-279 to eastbound I-376
  • The ramp that carries traffic from westbound I-376 and Commonwealth Place to northbound I-279

Crews from the Markosky Engineering Group will conduct the inspection.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 4 teens ransack North Versailles vape shop
  • ‘A horrible feeling:’ Domestic violence survivor says connected car was used to track her
  • Washington County man who worked in probation department arrested on child pornography charges
  • VIDEO: Small alligator found in Beaver County creek
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read