Results of Allegheny County survey released

The results of an Allegheny County community survey have been released.

Nearly 19,000 residents responded to the All In Allegheny Community survey, which included 20 questions that asked residents to rank the actions they would like county government to implement on the following policy topics:

Healthy family and high-quality human services

Housing for all

Open and accessible government

Reliable, modern transportation and infrastructure

Robust education, workforce development and youth investments

Safe communities and justice for all

Strong and equitable economic and community development

Sustainability, environmental justice and a green economy

Vibrant democracy.

Several actions were ranked highly by those who took the survey, including

Making child care and care for older adults more accessible and affordable

Expanding paid training opportunities and supportive services that help people get to work, such as free or low-cost transportation options

Creating additional locations to mail-in ballots to increase participation in our elections

Incentivizing affordable housing development and home repairs to help low- and middle-income families

Protecting renters’ rights and preventing housing discrimination

Ensuring unhoused residents have access to permanent housing

Making it easier for local small businesses to navigate county services and systems by creating a one-stop-shop connecting small businesses to all necessary information

Taking a more aggressive stance to limit pollution and removing lead, mold, radon, and other toxins from Allegheny County homes

Expanding programs that address the social determinants of health, such as poor housing quality, food insecurity, or exposure to pollutants

Making public transportation more reliable and affordable

Improving maintenance of county-owned roads and bridges

Expanding post-incarceration re-entry programs and investing in diversion programs.

The survey was distributed by members of the Innamorato Transition Committee, county departments and community-based organizations countywide. To engage historically underrepresented residents, three community-based organizations canvassed door-to-door at public housing sites, set up survey stations at libraries, led text and phone banking campaigns and engaged unhoused residents at shelters, according to an Allegheny County news release.

The survey was also distributed at Kane Community Living Centers, the Allegheny County Jail and each of the All In County Conversations event sites.

“I am proud to say that All In Allegheny is the largest, most diverse, and most inclusive community engagement initiative this county has ever seen,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “Thank you to every single resident who shared their time and expertise with us. You have helped us prove that community members are eager to help shape the solutions you want from County government – and we look forward to continuing to partner with you throughout my administration.”

