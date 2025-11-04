Resurfacing project underway on Three Rivers Heritage Trail on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has begun resurfacing a segment of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail on the South Side, aiming to improve safety and accessibility by addressing surface buckling and drainage issues.

The resurfacing project covers the trail section between the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Football Training Center and Becks Run Road/Baldwin Borough. Milling started on Monday, and paving is scheduled for Wednesday. The trail will remain closed during the project, with work hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our partnership with DCNR and Friends of the Riverfront is about more than fixing the trail surface, it’s about investing in spaces that connect people to one another and to our rivers,” said Department of Mobility and Infrastructure Assistant Director Angela Martinez.

The project is funded in part by a Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) Grant. Friends of the Riverfront and the Great Allegheny Passage Conservancy are providing a shuttle service with bicycle racks during the closure.

The trail is a popular route for both commuters and recreational users, and the improvements are expected to enhance the overall trail experience.

