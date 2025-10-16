Retailers increasingly removing self-checkout lanes due to rising concerns over theft

Retailers are increasingly removing self-checkout lanes due to rising concerns over theft, according to consumer advisor Clark Howard.

Howard explains that while self-checkout lanes offer convenience, they have also become a target for shoplifters, prompting businesses to reconsider their use. Retailers like Walmart have already started removing these lanes in certain stores to combat the issue.

“I may be the only person in America who loves self-checkout,” Howard said, highlighting his personal preference despite the growing trend against it.

Retail theft is a significant issue for businesses, as every dollar lost to stolen merchandise directly affects their profits. To address this, some retailers are exploring the use of AI systems that verify whether customers have paid for all items before leaving the store.

Howard emphasizes that the cost of theft is ultimately passed on to consumers through higher prices, making it a concern for everyone.

