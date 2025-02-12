Retired Pittsburgh police officer accused of shooting grandson during argument

PITTSBURGH — A retired Pittsburgh police officer is now charged with shooting her own grandson.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the city’s Stanton Heights neighborhood. Police announced the arrest of Virginia Beck, 63, who retired from the force in 2019 Tuesday night. She’s being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

Beck is accused of shooting her grandson in the thigh. Investigators say Beck and the 16-year-old got into an argument that led up to the shooting.

The grandson told police she was angry that he punched a hole in his bedroom wall. He had recently run away from home and was brought back by police officers. He told police Beck returned to his bedroom with a back scratcher behind her back, and then left, returning without it. He said he picked up his Play Station console and planned to smash it when she pulled a gun out of her waistband. He said he tried to block himself with the consol when she shot him.

Police say Beck called 911 twice but drove her grandson to the Children’s Hospital ER and dropped him off.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that Beck threw the gun over the Highland Park Bridge into the river. We also learned Mayor Ed Gainey nominated Beck to be on the Citizen Police Review Board, but she didn’t make it.

“Miss Beck was nominated to sit on our board as a law enforcement professional back in, I believe in 2023, by Mayor Gainey. And the nomination died in that legislation session of city council. So, she was not appointed,” Beth Pittinger said.

The judge who denied bail said Beck poses a threat to the victim and the community.

“The Beck family deserves our support right now, because obviously something terribly sad and tragic happened in their home,” Pittinger said.

