70-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car while carrying groceries

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 70-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was struck by a car while crossing Grove Avenue with groceries on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the victim, identified as Robert Pebley, a retired professor, was walking with his cane when he was hit. Surveillance video exclusively obtained by Channel 11 shows his groceries flying into the air at the moment of impact.

Tonight on Channel 11, reporter Cara Sapida explains how police tracked down the woman suspected of hitting Pebley less than 24 hours after the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group