Ribbon cut on Ardent data center in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Ardent Data Centers has cut the ribbon on a 41,000-square-foot AI data center in McKees Rocks.

Ardent, a part of Frankfurt, Germany-based Northern Data Group, first announced last year that the 615 McMichael Road building would be retrofitted into a high-performance computing center. Northern Data Group attributed the decision to retrofit space as opposed to build a new center to a need for speed.

“There’s one of two mindsets, retrofitted like we have done or you flatten the building and you then build up from scratch,” Wayne Ginders, Northern Data Group vice president of global operations, said. “In today’s market, it’s about speed and delivery. If you can get to market quicker and deliver to market quicker, it means that the customer base is more satisfied.”

