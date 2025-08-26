Ribbon cutting held for Robinson Township’s new Municipal Complex Building

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Robinson Township has opened a new Municipal Complex, offering a range of facilities for residents, including recreational spaces and a library.

A ribbon cutting was held on Monday to celebrate the opening.

The new complex spans 24,000 square feet and serves both Robinson Township and Montour School District residents. It includes a 12,000 square foot indoor recreational space with pickleball courts, basketball courts and fitness areas, as well as a 7,000 square foot library with a children’s area and maker space.

“This building will be enjoyed by every segment of our community,” said Ron Shiwarski, Board Chairman.

The Municipal Complex also houses the Robinson Township Historical Society, Robinson Township Administrative Offices, two multi-purpose classroom spaces and the Robinson Township Commissioners Board Room for public meetings. The facility is designed with sustainability and inclusivity in mind, serving as a vibrant gathering place for the community.

Several group fitness classes, programs and seminars are offered weekly at the recreational space, catering to residents of all ages.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group