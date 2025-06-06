Richard King Mellon Foundation awards $2.64M in workforce grants for “emerging industries”

PITTSBURGH — On Wednesday, the Richard King Mellon Foundation announced $2.64 million in grants, aimed at boosting workforce training in what it described as Pittsburgh’s growing emerging industries.

Those industries include advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, biomanufacturing and life sciences, cybersecurity, renewable energy, robotics and the space industry.

“Working with so many partners, we together have made great progress in enabling these emerging industries to take root in Pittsburgh,” RK Mellon Foundation Director Sam Reiman said in a release. “But those industries only will flourish if we are just as serious about creating the sector-based partnerships that will produce the trained workforce these emerging industries need.”

The RK Mellon Foundation selected its grant recipients via a Request for Proposals issued this past August. It shared the five largest grants that are a part of the funding.

