Ride-share, taxi drivers prepare for influx of passengers expected during NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — As Pittsburgh prepares to host the upcoming NFL Draft, drivers and riders alike are bracing for what could be a challenging week of travel around the city.

Ride-share drivers say uncertainty about traffic and demand is already weighing on their decisions. Joey Heinauer, an Uber driver in Pittsburgh, said he is unsure whether it will be worth working during the event.

“It’s going to be stressful, certainly chaotic, and I would say, at least for me, a little nervous too,” Heinauer said. “I think I’m going to see what other drivers are honestly doing. I’m just really concerned with all the traffic.”

Transportation experts warn that riders could face delays and higher costs. Transportation reporter Sean Cudahy says an increased demand will likely strain ride-share availability.

“You’re going to see a lot of people competing for those rideshare rides, which definitely can lead to surge pricing,” Cudahy said. “It can make it harder to get a ride — you might be waiting a while.”

“The best thing you can do to avoid high prices and long waits for rideshare is to book right now. Think about what your itinerary is going to be that weekend, think about when and where you are going to be, you know, traveling on the ground and go ahead, whether it’s Uber or Lyft, you can go in and pre-schedule your ride,” said Cudahy. “That will lock you in on a price right now, it helps you avoid the surge pricing and helps you avoid a long wait of a bunch of other people try to request a ride at the same time.”

Taxi services are also preparing for an influx of visitors. Pittsburgh Transportation Group, which operates zTrip taxis, said it expects high demand throughout the week. General Manager Juan Hernandez said the company is working to ensure it can meet rider needs.

“I think all ride-share platforms are going to be pretty much overbooked and see plenty of demand, but the fact that we don’t surge, I think we are going to be utilized a lot,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez added that the company has coordinated with its local union to increase driver availability and provide additional support during the busy period.

“We’ve already met with our local union to make sure we position ourselves and our operators in a way to get some extra availability,” he said.

Meanwhile, some Pittsburgh residents are turning to car-sharing platforms to take advantage of the influx of visitors. Alexandria Mao of the car rental service Turo said local car owners are listing their vehicles for rent, potentially creating an additional source of income.

“We have local car owners who are turning their underutilized assets into a steady stream of income,” Mao said, adding that hundreds of vehicles remain available heading into draft weekend.

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