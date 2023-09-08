Ring camera video shows mail truck crashing into local home

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A Ring doorbell captured the moment a United States Postal Service mail truck crashed into a home in Brownsville.

The postal worker was outside the vehicle delivering mail at the time of the crash. He tried to jump back inside and stop the truck.

“I’m glad he didn’t get hit. he could have been crushed between the garage and his truck,” said Harry Wright, the homeowner.

An emergency repair person came out and got the garage to close, but it no longer opens.

Wright told us his 16-year-old son was home at the time of the crash. He and his wife rushed home as police responded as well as postal inspectors. Wright said that postal inspectors told him the truck was built in the 80s and mail trucks are not insured.

“It’s odd to me that they use something from 1985, if you or I had a vehicle on the road and didn’t get it inspected or get insurance, we’d be in a heap of trouble,” Wright said. “They think they are above the law and can get away with it.”

A USPS spokesperson confirmed that to Channel 11--- saying the United States Postal Service does not purchase commercial insurance and is not insured by any automobile insurance carrier. They are authorized to pay proper claims against it.

In a statement, they said they take these matters very seriously, and an ongoing investigation is underway.

Wright said he appreciates the apology but would prefer action, a new garage door, and an explanation of how this happened.

“Here we are today, no garage, my wife can’t put the vehicle in, they keep putting me through loopholes,” Wright said. “I got a certified letter in the mail saying I have to give proof of insurance and two estimates for something I didn’t do.”

