Ringling Bros. ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is bringing “The Greatest Show on Earth” to Pittsburgh this fall.

The circus, described as “reimagined for a new generation,” will be at PPG Paints Arena from Oct. 16-18.

The two-hour live show will feature the world’s best acts with stunts, acrobats and immersive moments.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.

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