Rising temperatures will melt early morning snow

PITTSBURGH — Clouds break for some sunshine this afternoon and temperatures rise into the 40s, melting the snow from early this morning.

Gusty winds will continue this afternoon with gusts around 25-30 mph. It stays mostly clear tonight, and cold lows drop to the upper teens and low 20s.

The next system slides by just to our south on Thursday, just keeping some clouds in the area at times. Highs will be in the 40s.

Warmer air is on the way for Friday and Saturday with temperatures climbing into the 50s. This warm-up won’t last long; cooler air moves in for Sunday with the potential for snow showers on the way Sunday night into Monday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for updates and weather alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group