Rite Aid bankruptcy: Pennsylvania AG advising customers to use gift cards, coupons before time is up

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is advising Rite Aid consumers to use their gift cards and rewards before they can no longer be redeemed, as the drugstore chain goes through another bankruptcy filing.

After June 6, the store will no longer accept gift cards, coupons, rewards program points or bonus cash.

In addition, on June 4, returns and exchanges will no longer be accepted.

“I am encouraging Rite Aid customers to make returns and exchanges, and redeem gift cards and rewards points as soon as possible,” Attorney General Sunday said. “These deadlines are approaching fast, and accrued points and gift card balances will soon become valueless.”

Rite Aid customers can expect their local store to close or change ownership in the next few months.

The company plans to sell customer prescription files, inventory and other assets as it closes distribution centers and unloads store locations. Stores will remain open for now, but the company isn’t buying new inventory so bare shelves are likely become more common.

Any customers who experience issues redeeming their points, coupons, gift cards or with returning merchandise, can submit a complaint to the Bureau of Consumer Protection online, or they may contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-441-2555.

