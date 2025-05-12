Rite Aid locations could be closing in the coming weeks, what you need to know now

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — The only pharmacy in town will be closing. An exact date for the closing of the Rite Aid on Broadway Street has not been announced, but there are signs on the door that say June 5 is the last day the store will accept exchanges or returns or gift cards.

“I actually live right in town, that’s where my pharmacy is,” Marco Battaglini tells Channel 11. “It is pretty sad. This is the last that we have left in town.”

Battaglini says he’s been coming to the Broadway Street Rite Aid for as long as he can remember.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and wasn’t able to recover. The pharmacy chain announced all stores will close or be sold to a new owner, all within a few months for most.

In Coraopolis, a closure date isn’t set in stone, but the shelves are already bare.

“When I walked in I said wait a minute because I hadn’t been in a while and I said woah, there is nothing on the shelves,” Tiny Ritchey said.

Many folks who live in a nearby senior high rise and don’t have transportation, won’t have a pharmacy in walking distance.

“My boyfriend gets his scripts there, a lot of elderly too,” Ritchey added. “It’s going to be tough for a lot of people who don’t drive.”

“The closest ones are Moon Township Giant Eagle, Walmart or even Sewickley, that’s pretty far for the older folks,” Battaglini added.

The hope here in town is that another pharmacy will be able to go in its place to serve this community.

“Hopefully, someone comes along and buys it.”

In the meantime, there are two important dates to keep an eye on. The State’s Attorney General is warning consumers that they have until June 6 to use gift cards, coupons or rewards and the stores will stop accepting returns or exchanges on June 4.

In addition to the Coraopolis store, here is a list of the Rite Aid locations that are set to close. More locations will likely be added to this list.

209 Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15213

Pittsburgh International Airport

1222 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA, 15210

2150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA, 15210

1125 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA, 15238

843 Rostraver Road, Rostraver Township, PA, 15012

