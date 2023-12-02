Rivalry time: Penguins Game 23 vs. Flyers

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-1) meet their cross-state rival, the Philadelphia Flyers, for the first time this season on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

It’s the first half of a home-and-home that concludes Monday in Philadelphia.

The Penguins are coming off a 4-2 win Thursday at Tampa Bay.

The Flyers are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss Thursday at home against the New Jersey Devils.

