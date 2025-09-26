Riverhounds captain denies using ‘racially offensive language’ at game, condemns discrimination

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds captain has responded to allegations that he used “racially offensive language” during an on-field altercation.

In a game recap, the Riverhounds report that Saturday’s match ended with stoppage time still to be played after an altercation between captain Danny Griffin and Hartford’s Marlon Hairston.

In a statement, Hartford Athletic said its players and technical staff “did not feel comfortable proceeding” with the match after “an on-field verbal exchange.” The team called for the league to “conduct an investigation regarding the use of racially offensive language by a Pittsburgh player.”

Danny Griffin issued a statement on Thursday saying he has fully cooperated with the league’s review and voluntarily took a professional licensed polygraph exam.

His full statement said:

“The events at the end of last Saturday’s match vs Hartford were deeply stressful. In response, I want to make it absolutely clear: I did not use a racial slur at any point during the match, nor have I at any other point in my life.

This accusation is completely false and quite harmful, in many ways. I stand strongly against racism (and any other form of discrimination) and would never engage in such behavior. There is no place for it in our society and certainly not on the soccer field. Respect, integrity, and inclusion are core values that I believe in, both on and off the field.

This accusation has done extreme harm and damage to my reputation and is deeply painful.

I understand that in the heat of competition, emotions can run high and words are exchanged. But the fact remains: I did not say what I’ve been accused of. I deserved the benefit of the doubt, yet instead, I was quickly condemned publicly by the opposing club, their fans and by media outlets without any evidence.

To that end, I’ve fully cooperated with the league’s review and even went a step further by voluntarily taking a professional, licensed polygraph exam. The results confirmed what I already knew, that I did not use a racial slur. I hope this helps bring clarity and allows

The Riverhounds also issued a statement reiterating that they firmly stand with Griffin and said they fully support the statement he released. Their full statement said:

“Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC stands firmly with Danny Griffin following the events at the end of last Saturday’s match against Hartford. We know his character, we know his values, and we fully support the statement he has released today. We are unequivocal in our position: He did not use a racial slur.

As a club, we condemn racism in every form. There is no place for it in soccer, in our community or in our society. Our commitment to diversity and respect is core to who we are and what we represent, on and off the field. We support accountability in the game, but we also believe in fairness and truth. What has unfolded in recent days has unfairly damaged the reputation of our player and our entire organization. Danny was publicly condemned without evidence by the opposing club, those accusations were amplified by segments of the media, and he was subjected to immediate judgment before the facts were known. These actions have harmed Danny, our club and the progress we are making to grow the game of soccer in Pittsburgh at a pivotal moment in our history.

We have supported fully the league’s review process, and Danny went above and beyond by voluntarily undergoing and sharing the results of a professional, licensed polygraph exam that confirmed what he has maintained from the start:

No racial slur was used. The facts are clear, and we expect they will be respected.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds will always defend the values of integrity and fairness. We remain focused on representing our city, our fans and the sport at the highest standard, while ensuring our players, staff and supporters are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve."

