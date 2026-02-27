Riverhounds to face Pitt in final 2026 preseason match before defending championship title

PITTSBURGH — In their final 2026 preseason match, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds will face the University of Pittsburgh soccer team.

The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Admission is free and open to the public.

It’s the Hounds’ last game before they start defending their USL Championship title.

The Hounds and Pitt have competed in an exhibition match for five straight preseasons and all but one of the past 10 seasons.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group