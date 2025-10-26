Riverhounds secure 4th place finish, will start playoffs at home

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC are moving on to the USL Championship Playoffs.

The Hounds’ regular season wrapped up at Highmark Stadium with a 0-0 draw against Phoenix Rising FC.

The team finished fourth in the Eastern Conference and will now kick off their playoff run at home. The first game is on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. against fifth-seeded Hartford Athletic.

The winner goes on to face the winner between No. 1 Louisville City FC and No. 8 Detroit City FC.

Tickets for the playoff opener are already on sale.

This is the eighth consecutive year that the Hounds have qualified for the postseason, which is the longest run in team history and second-longest active streak in the USL Championship.

