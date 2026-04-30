Riverlife Chalk Fest returning to Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Riverlife Chalk Fest is set to return to Pittsburgh’s North Shore, offering a free and all-ages celebration of chalk art, music and food.

More than two dozen professional chalk artists from across the United States will create large-scale murals on Saturday, May 30, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m and Sunday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival will unfold on Isabella Street, Allegheny Landing and the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, surrounded by the Sister Bridges. The event drew more than 13,000 attendees in 2025, highlighting Riverlife’s mission to activate Pittsburgh’s riverfronts and connect people through exceptional experiences.

Visitors can watch the artists create their artwork, meet them and contribute to community murals. The event also features an “Up & Coming” artist category, spotlighting emerging talent and a youth artist working alongside national professionals.

Erik Greenawalt, a professional chalk artist known as The Chalking Dad, expressed his enjoyment of the event.

“I have been fortunate to do chalk art all over the world and Riverlife Chalk Fest is a personal favorite,” Greenawalt said. “Creating art along Pittsburgh’s riverfronts, with thousands of people following our work, has been a wonderful annual tradition.”

Riverlife President and CEO Matthew Galluzzo emphasized the event’s role in the organization’s broader mission.

“We love bringing friends and families together at the river’s edge and Riverlife Chalk Fest is our favorite way to bring color to the riverfront,” Galluzzo said. “Seeing Pittsburghers enjoying their public spaces and being part of a vibrant celebration is always a beautiful way to start the summer.”

Riverlife and BG Brewing will also welcome guests aboard Shore Thing, a floating platform anchored off Allegheny Landing. Shore Thing previously hosted tens of thousands of visitors during a partial season in 2025 and will again offer a Hawaiian-inspired menu of bites and beverages from BG Brewing.

A preview day for Riverlife Chalk Fest will be held on Friday, May 29, at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Featured Chalk Artist Shawn McCann will lead two hands-on workshops on chalk mural techniques, providing tips for creating eye-catching chalk art. These free workshops are scheduled for 2 PM and 3:30 p.m., with pre-registration encouraged due to limited space. Children must be accompanied by their caregivers, and museum admission is not required to attend the workshops.

Preparations for the chalk installations will begin on Friday, May 29. Artists will start their work on Saturday, May 30 and finalize pieces on Sunday, May 31, allowing visitors to see the artwork evolve over time.

The festival supports Riverlife’s Sister Bridges Experience, a series of projects designed to connect the North Shore with Downtown and enhance public access. Galluzzo also highlighted the connection between the rivers and community memories.

“We believe Pittsburgh’s rivers bring life to our region,” Galluzzo said. “Events like Riverlife Chalk Fest help people make memories in the picturesque backdrop of the Sister Bridges. That’s what it’s all about.”

A portion of all food and beverage sales from the event will benefit Riverlife’s work.

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