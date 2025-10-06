Riverlife officially launches $30M campaign to improve Pittsburgh’s riverfronts

PITTSBURGH — Riverlife, the Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that has spearheaded millions of dollars of investment in the area’s riverfronts since its start in 1999, is launching a historic comprehensive campaign.

The campaign, the largest fundraising effort in the organization’s history, looks to raise $30 million in total. It’s titled “Three Rivers. One Loop,” and it aims to fund the first phase of Riverlife’s “Completing the Loop” vision plan. The plan was formulated by the organization in an effort to create a connected system of trails and parks along Pittsburgh’s 15 miles of riverfront.

“In the last couple years, we’ve made considerable progress in advancing some of the key projects and plans and programs that came out of that plan,” Matthew Galluzzo, CEO of Riverlife, said. “And now we’re at a critical moment where this first phase of work needs to be buttoned up, and so we’re working as relentlessly as possible to finish out this phase strong, at a time where we know this is super important for Pittsburghers. There’s a renewed emphasis on downtown. There’s a renewed emphasis on creating these incredible open spaces that we all can enjoy. And so there’s no better time than right now, when we have considerable wind in our sails, where we can point to some of our work and be able to deliver on the promise of a world class riverfront.”

Riverlife counts Point State Park, the South Shore Riverfront Park and the North Shore Riverfront as “signature destinations” that have resulted from the $150 million in investment it has overseen and the $4.2 billion of adjacent development that has been catalyzed.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group