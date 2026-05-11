Riveters return for second season this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riveters SC is scheduled to begin its second USL W League season on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The team will host FC Buffalo at F.N.B. Stadium for the opener.

The Riveters enter the season following a successful inaugural run in 2025. The team finished with a 6-1-3regular season record, securing the Great Forest Division title and qualifying for the USL W League Playoffs.

Before the season opener, the team will hold a kit reveal and Meet the Team event on Tuesday. This event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the club area of F.N.B. Stadium.

A training match and intra-squad scrimmage will follow the event at 7:30 p.m. This scrimmage is open to the public.

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