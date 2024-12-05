Road in Bethel Park closed due to large water main break

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A road in Bethel Park is closed due to a large water main break, the police department posted Thursday morning.

South Park Road is closed between Patterson and Crestview.

The water main break is in front of Memoria Elementary School.

TRAFFIC ALERT: South Park Rd. is closed between Patterson and Crestview due to a large water main break in front of Memorial Elementary. pic.twitter.com/tjPQIwwfeM — Bethel Park Police Department (@bethelparkpd) December 5, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group