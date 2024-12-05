Local

Road in Bethel Park closed due to large water main break

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A road in Bethel Park is closed due to a large water main break, the police department posted Thursday morning.

South Park Road is closed between Patterson and Crestview.

The water main break is in front of Memoria Elementary School.

