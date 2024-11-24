Road closure scheduled during funeral procession, mass for Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh

PITTSBURGH — A road closure is scheduled in North Oakland for the funeral procession and mass for Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh.

Walsh died while in command of a fire in East Hills on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh dies while in command of fire in East Hills

His funeral mass will be held at Saint Paul Cathedral at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Police will be closing several roads in the area to help ensure safety during what is expected to be a large gathering,

Fifth Avenue will be closed from Bellefield Avenue to Wilkins Avenue from 8 a.m. until the funeral service is over. Officials say they estimate that time to be noon.

No parking signs will be posted on that same stretch of road from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Any cars left in the area could be towed or tagged as early as 6 a.m.

Adjacent streets that lead to Fifth Avenue will also be closed to prevent traffic from getting onto the road. An exact list of those roads has not been released at this time.

PRT will reroute buses while the service lasts.

