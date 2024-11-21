Crews respond to house fire in Pittsburgh’s East Hills

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Pittsburgh’s East Hills on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Wilkinsburg Avenue, Allegheny County 911 said.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see major damage to the roof of the house.

Our crew saw a firefighter being treated by medics.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

