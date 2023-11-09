Road closures for City of Pittsburgh Veterans Day Parade announced

PITTSBURGH — A big stretch of a major Downtown Pittsburgh road will be closed for the City of Pittsburgh’s Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and will go down Liberty Avenue from 10th Street to Commonwealth Place.

Liberty Avenue between 11th and 26th streets will close at 9 a.m. All roads will remain closed for the duration of the parade.

The city said parking will be restricted along the parade route and staging area. Unauthorized cars parked in the areas will be towed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group